Veterans remember D-Day landings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lincolnshire veterans remember the D-Day landings

A group of World War Two veterans from Lincolnshire have travelled to France to take part in the commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The men joined the Queen and other heads of state at a ceremony near the Normandy beaches where Allied troops stormed ashore in 1944.

Now in their 90s, they recalled their memories of the battle and the dozens of comrades killed in the fighting.

  • 06 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'The fate of the world depended on their success'