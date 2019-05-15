Photo clues to puffins' decline

Media player
Charity hopes feeding photos will help puffins
The RSPB is asking visitors to its Bempton Cliffs nature reserve in East Yorkshire to take pictures of puffins with food in their bills.
The wildlife charity is using the photographs to gather information about the bird's feeding and breeding habits.
It hopes to discover why the numbers of the seabird have been declining over the last few years.
Dave Aitken, RSPB warden at Bempton Cliffs, said: "People care about puffins, they are an iconic species and this is a way they can make a meaningful contribution to their conservation."
15 May 2019
