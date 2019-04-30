Media player
South Killingholme animal sanctuary 'needs more room'
A sanctuary that cares for abandoned and injured animals - some with disabilities - has launched an appeal to raise £50,000 to expand.
Pudz Animal Sanctuary in South Killingholme is home to 136 animals, including Jerry the dog, who needs a special set of wheels to get around.
Owner Shena Fairless said the centre needed to expand to prevent her having to turn animals away.
30 Apr 2019
