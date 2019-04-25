Inside the new fishing super trawler

Media player
Video
Inside Hull's new fishing super trawler Kirkella
One of the UK's biggest trawlers has been officially named.
The Hull-based Kirkella is 81m (266ft) long and weighs nearly 4,000 tonnes. It has an on-board fish factory, plus a gym and cinema for the crew.
According to UK Fisheries, the super trawler can catch up to 2.3m fish per trip, some of which will be sold to chip shops up and down the country.
