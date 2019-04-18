'I'll do everything I can' to save dog
A woman from East Yorkshire has said she would remortgage her home to pay for a £20,000 operation to treat her sick dog.

Nicki Dyson, from Hessle, is trying to raise funds to help her chow chow Narla walk properly.

The poorly pooch has a condition which has caused her to have abnormal joints.

