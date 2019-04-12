Media player
Fighting the fossil fuel industry through protest
An activist explains why she has devoted a large part of her life to fighting the fossil fuel industry.
Pippa started off signing petitions and joining marches, but said that was not enough to make her voice heard.
Along with other campaigners, she has joined a camp at the site of a test drilling site at West Newton in East Yorkshire.
She said: "This could be the beginning of the industrialisation of the countryside."
12 Apr 2019
