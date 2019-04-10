Archive film of a city's reinvention
Archive footage of Hull shot in the 1950s shows the city being rebuilt after World War Two.

The cine film was recorded by Gerald RH Wright, who was deputy architect at Hull City Council.

It was donated to the East Yorkshire Video Camera Club, which is hoping to preserve the tape at the Yorkshire Film Archive for future generations.

