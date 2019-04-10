When veganism becomes activism
What makes someone move from holding a strong opinion to taking action for a cause?

Leon has been involved in direct protest against animal agriculture for 18 months.

After becoming a vegan, he felt abstaining from eating animal products was not enough, and decided to take things a step further.

He says his protests are always calm and peaceful but at times it's hard to keep emotions in check.

