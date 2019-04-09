Media player
Boy aged 7 and father rescued from cliff
A seven-year-old boy and his father have been rescued after an incoming tide left them stranded on a cliff face.
The pair were winched to safety from the 50ft (15m) cliff in Cowden, near Hornsea, East Yorkshire, by coastguard teams and a helicopter at 17:45 BST on Monday.
Footage of the rescue operation was captured and subsequently released by HM Coastguard Hornsea.
09 Apr 2019
