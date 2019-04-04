DIY SOS volunteer's own home transformed
Video

A former roofer who volunteered on DIY SOS has had his home renovated by some of the people he once worked alongside.

Darren Hudson, from Hessle, East Yorkshire, was left in a wheelchair in 2017 after a spinal condition.

His wife died two weeks after he was discharged from hospital following back surgery and Mr Hudson became a single parent caring for his three sons, one of whom is severely disabled.

