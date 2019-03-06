Car balancing on roundabout removed
A car that ended up "balancing precariously" on top of a mini-roundabout in Grimsby has been removed from the site.

The silver Ford Focus was photographed on a rock above the roundabout on the Europa Park industrial estate.

Colleagues of the driver helped to remove the vehicle using a forklift truck.

