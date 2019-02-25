Community backs gay couple after hate note

Media player
Hull residents back gay couple after homophobic letter
Rainbow flags have been hung in a neighbourhood in support of a gay couple who received a letter calling their relationship "immoral and wrong".
The note, sent to Stephanie Trotter and Vikki Parkey, said they should "move to a more appropriate area" and questioned their right to have a child.
But since it arrived, their neighbours in Hull have backed them, displaying rainbow flags, bunting and posters.
25 Feb 2019
