Community backs gay couple after hate note
Hull residents back gay couple after homophobic letter

Rainbow flags have been hung in a neighbourhood in support of a gay couple who received a letter calling their relationship "immoral and wrong".

The note, sent to Stephanie Trotter and Vikki Parkey, said they should "move to a more appropriate area" and questioned their right to have a child.

But since it arrived, their neighbours in Hull have backed them, displaying rainbow flags, bunting and posters.

  • 25 Feb 2019
