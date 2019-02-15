Video

Two men have been jailed after admitting assaulting two homeless men in a tent in Hull.

Jamie Nickell, 26, was jailed for four months after he was filmed on CCTV taking a running jump and landing feet first on the tent on Whitefriargate in November.

On Monday, Jake Mann, 29, was jailed for 14 weeks after admitting to filming the assault on his mobile phone.

The pair, from Lincoln, had both pleaded guilty assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Hull Crown Court.