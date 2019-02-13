New missing student CCTV emerges
Video

Libby Squire: New CCTV of missing student emerges

New CCTV footage has emerged of missing student Libby Squire on the night she disappeared in Hull.

Libby, from High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire, disappeared on 31 January after a night out with friends.

On the new footage, confirmed by police to be the 21-year-old student, she can be seen walking towards the queue for the Welly Club music venue on Beverley Road at about 23:00 GMT.

  • 13 Feb 2019