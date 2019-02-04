Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-knife crime sculpture on display in Hull
A sculpture made from knives seized by police has gone on display in Hull city centre.
The 27-ft (8m) high Knife Angel sculpture is a tribute to victims of knife crime on Britain's streets.
It is made from weapons seized by police or handed into forces, including Humberside Police, as part of knife amnesties.
04 Feb 2019
