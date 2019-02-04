Anti-knife crime statue comes to Hull
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anti-knife crime sculpture on display in Hull

A sculpture made from knives seized by police has gone on display in Hull city centre.

The 27-ft (8m) high Knife Angel sculpture is a tribute to victims of knife crime on Britain's streets.

It is made from weapons seized by police or handed into forces, including Humberside Police, as part of knife amnesties.

  • 04 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Knife crime prevention orders announced