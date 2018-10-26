Judo paralympian gets ready for World Championship

Video

Partially sighted paralympic sportsman Chris Skelley is preparing at a special training camp for the Judo World Championship.

The Hull-based fighter is hoping to win medals at the three-day event, which takes place at Odivelas in Portugal next month.

Skelley, who also has hearing problems, hopes a good showing at the competition could help to secure his selection for the Great Britain Paralympics team for the 2020 games in Tokyo.