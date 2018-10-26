Judo paralympian gets ready for World Championship

Media player
Chris Skelley from Hull hopes to win a medal at the championship in Portugal next month.
Partially sighted paralympic sportsman Chris Skelley is preparing at a special training camp for the Judo World Championship.
The Hull-based fighter is hoping to win medals at the three-day event, which takes place at Odivelas in Portugal next month.
Skelley, who also has hearing problems, hopes a good showing at the competition could help to secure his selection for the Great Britain Paralympics team for the 2020 games in Tokyo.
26 Oct 2018
