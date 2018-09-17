Media player
Further CCTV footage of a man police are hunting in connection with a murder inquiry has been released.
Shaun Lyall was found dead at a property in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July.
Abdi Ali, 28, was wanted in connection with the murder inquiry and police have released CCTV footage of him outside a shop in Grimsby Road.
In the footage, he is seen with a shopping bag outside the premises on the morning of 17 July.
17 Sep 2018
