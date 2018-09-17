Peregrine falcons nesting in unusual location
Video

Peregrine chicks reared at Saltend chemical plant

Five peregrine falcon chicks are being reared at a chemical plant near Hull.

They are nesting 100ft (30m) up a tower on the premises of bioethanol producer Vivergo, at Saltend.

