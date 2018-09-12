Media player
Is watching fish good for our health?
Scientists at The Deep in Hull are trying to prove if watching fish, turtles and sharks is beneficial for our health.
Experts from York and Exeter universities are carrying out the experiment on visitors to the aquarium.
Volunteers wear headsets, which track their brain activity and heart rate, while watching the marine life.
12 Sep 2018
