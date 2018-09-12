Is watching fish good for our health?
Video

Scientists at The Deep in Hull are trying to prove if watching fish, turtles and sharks is beneficial for our health.

Experts from York and Exeter universities are carrying out the experiment on visitors to the aquarium.

Volunteers wear headsets, which track their brain activity and heart rate, while watching the marine life.

