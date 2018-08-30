Media player
Rats 'walk' on rubbish clogged River Freshney in Grimsby
A stretch of river in Grimsby has become clogged up with weeds, waste and rubbish allowing rats to "walk on water", residents say.
They fear the problem on a part of the River Freshney is "a health hazard and needs tackling" and are worried the vermin will enter their homes.
30 Aug 2018
