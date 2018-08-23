Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abandoned baby hedgehog numbers 'rise', says hospital
Hedgehogs have been abandoning their offspring in record numbers, according to an animal hospital in Scunthorpe.
Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital in Scunthorpe says it has seen a rise in hoglets being orphaned over the summer.
The recent dry weather has left hedgehog mothers dehydrated, resulting in them not being able to produce enough milk. They leave to look for water but never return to their offspring.
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-humber-45274199/abandoned-baby-hedgehog-numbers-rise-says-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window