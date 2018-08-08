Stolen bike returned after Facebook ad
A mother recovered her son's stolen bike after she spotted it for sale on social media.

Jemma Shaw, from Cleethorpes, offered to buy it on Facebook, asking for it to be delivered to her house where she accused the man of stealing it.

