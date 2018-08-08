Heatwave 'plankton bloom' attracts whales
Heatwave 'plankton bloom' attracts whales and dolphins to Yorkshire coast

Whales and dolphins are being spotted off the East Yorkshire coast because of an abundance of food.

Experts said the recent warm weather had resulted in the growth of a huge "plankton bloom", which was attracting high numbers of the mammals to the UK coastline.

