Heatwave 'plankton bloom' attracts whales and dolphins to Yorkshire coast
Whales and dolphins are being spotted off the East Yorkshire coast because of an abundance of food.
Experts said the recent warm weather had resulted in the growth of a huge "plankton bloom", which was attracting high numbers of the mammals to the UK coastline.
08 Aug 2018
