A rare collection of photos of bands including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are on display more than 40 years after they were taken.

Photographer and filmmaker Paul Berriff took the images in the 1960s. He rediscovered the negatives after they were hidden away in a box in his loft.

They are going on display 50ft (15m) below ground in a former Cold War bunker at RAF Holmpton in Withernsea, East Yorkshire.