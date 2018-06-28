Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS 70: The decline in family GPs working alone in Hull
A Hull doctor is one of the few GPS in the city to still run a practice single-handed.
Dr Gabriel Hendow's surgery in Bransholme was recently rated outstanding by an independent health watchdog.
Most surgeries in the city now have a number of doctors and specialist support staff.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-humber-44643030/nhs-70-the-decline-in-family-gps-working-alone-in-hullRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window