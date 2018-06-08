Bridge tour for RAF 100 baton
Video

RAF centenary baton taken to top of Humber Bridge

A baton relay celebrating the centenary of the Royal Air Force has completed its tour of Yorkshire with a visit to the top of the Humber Bridge.

The tour, which now moves into Lincolnshire, concludes on 10 July on London's Horse Guards Parade.

