Cliff residents fearful of erosion risk
People living on an East Yorkshire clifftop say they are growing increasingly concerned about the rate of coastal erosion in their village.

The residents in Tunstall, near Withernsea, are fearful that official predictions about how quickly land is being washed into the sea have underestimated the threat.

The Holderness coast is regularly referred to as the fastest-eroding coastline in Europe.

  • 24 Jan 2018