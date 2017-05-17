'Urban explorers' scale Humber Bridge

Video

Security at the Humber Bridge is under review after "urban explorers" posted a video showing them scaling the structure without safety equipment.

The young men scaled a barrier and then used suspension wires as handholds to climb to the top of the bridge, which is 156m (510ft) high.

Humberside Police and the Humber Bridge Board said they were working together to discuss security measures.

Police urged people not to take part in "such potentially hazardous activity".