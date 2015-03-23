Pupils at Skelton Hooper School of Dance
Hull dance school's ballet brilliance

A dance school in Hull has claimed it has discovered more talented ballet dancers than any other in the UK.

Skelton Hooper School of Dance has seen 24 of its pupils win places at the Royal Ballet School and boasts the first ever Briton to dance with Russia's Mariinsky Ballet amongst its alumni.

BBC Look North correspondent Anne-Marie Tasker reports.

