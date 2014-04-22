Media player
East Yorkshire aircraft factory's new technology role
The East Yorkshire aircraft factory which used to make Hawk jets is now developing new high technology projects.
BAE ended production of the training jet at Brough last year with the loss of about 500 jobs, although components for the aircraft are still manufactured there.
The company is now using the site to research and develop software systems for military aircraft.
22 Apr 2014
