Humberside Airport gets new link to Copenhagen
A renewable energy "renaissance" in the Humber region has prompted a new air link with Denmark, Humberside Airport has said.
Daily flights between the airport and Copenhagen are due to start in October.
Christian Wild from Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) said: "Humberside is establishing itself as the renewable energy capital of the UK, and this ties in very well with Copenhagen and Scandinavia."
A £200m wind turbine factory in Hull, and the 600-turbine Dogger Bank wind farm are among the renewable energy projects planned for the Humber region, while the Danish government has set a goal of running the entire country on renewables by 2050.
13 Jun 2013