People looking at artefacts inside the WWII shop in Hull
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hull blitz shop inundated with WWII memorabilia

A charity which opened a shop in Hull to raise funds for a memorial dedicated to those who died in the blitz said it had been inundated with WWII objects and memorabilia from the public.

The charity, Hull Remembers, is planning to erect the memorial in the city centre.

Hull was heavily bombed during WWII. More than 1,200 people were killed and about 3,000 seriously injured.

  • 10 May 2013