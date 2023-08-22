Two burst mains left some Worcester residents without water for a day.

Engineers were called to a ruptured pipe on Red Hill Lane at about 04:30 BST on Monday, which caused low pressure and an intermittent supply.

A secondary burst on Liverpool Road a short time later led to the street being shut as repairs continued. Video from the scene shows a jet of water shooting high into the air.

Service provider Severn Trent has confirmed the leaks have since been fixed, with customers' supplies restored.

The company said Liverpool Road would remain closed "for a couple of days" for highway maintenance work.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused and we’re getting everything back to normal as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said.