BMX riders from Crewe are preparing to compete in the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow next week.

Ashley Walker of Cheshire Ghost Riders said he took part 11 years ago but a serious accident meant he could not walk for seven years. He has recently taken up the sport again and qualified.

Nine-year-old Holly is the youngest in the group to take part after watching her father enjoy the sport.

The championships get under way on 3 August and the team is hoping for success as they aim to follow in the tyre tracks of the town’s former Olympian and World Champion Shanaze Reade.