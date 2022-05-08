A species of butterfly that disappeared from the Malvern Hills 30 years ago has been reintroduced by a conservationist and his army of volunteers.

Mel Mason, from the West Midlands branch of Butterfly Conservation, has always been fascinated by the colourful creatures and has spent more than a decade protecting and restoring their habitat.

His latest project is the most ambitious yet as he looks to bring the Pearl-bordered Fritillary back to countryside on the borders of Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire.

A film by Audrey Dias and John Bray