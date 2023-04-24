An astronomy photographer who captured images of the Northern Lights as it lit up the night sky, has said he has been left "dumfounded" by the spectacle.

Ben Brotherton said the display viewed from his Herefordshire home on Sunday evening was "the best I have ever seen".

"I was so taken aback I couldn't help but swear out loud about 10 times," he said.

The sky turned vivid shades of green and purple and was spotted from Cumbria to as far south as the Isles of Scilly.

The footage was taken shortly before 23:00 BST on Sunday to the west of Leominster.

"These things happen so suddenly, and you assume it's going to be cloudy, so it was just so surreal," he added.