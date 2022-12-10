Peter Andre proved he was a sea lion tamer while on a 50th birthday visit to West Midlands Safari Park.

The musician was visiting with his wife Emily and two younger children when he discovered 13-year-old Californian sea lion Bounty could "sing".

The pair then performed part of Andre's hit "Mysterious Girl" together.

The safari park, which is also celebrating its 50th birthday this year, said: "It made his day and it certainly made ours."

Video journalist: Andy Giddings