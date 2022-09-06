'Crazy' man adds jet engines to biplane in garden shed
Why has aerobatics pilot Rich Goodwin attached two jet engines - with 350lbs of thrust apiece - to his small Pitts Special biplane?
"Because I can," he said, after leaving the garden shed where he worked on the aerial hot rod.
The task now is to get the thing - "basically a poor man's Harrier" - properly authorised ahead of the air show season.
Mr Goodwin, from Worcestershire, is a familiar name on the display circuit, and has made several appearances at the RAF Cosford Air Show in Shropshire.
He has been testing his souped-up craft at Gloucestershire Airport at Staverton.
A film by John Bray