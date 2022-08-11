A care home resident from Worcestershire has fallen back in love with swimming - at the age of 97.

Roger Roberts, who lives in Kidderminster, had asked his care team whether he could get back into the water at a nearby leisure centre.

They were happy to oblige with weekly sessions in the pool.

"When I watched Roger getting back in the water, it was a very heartfelt moment and brought tears to my eyes," said Foley Grange care home manager Hannah Atkinson.

"To see Roger so happy and content in the water was amazing, and he was so thankful for the opportunity."

A film by John Bray and Mark Scriven