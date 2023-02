A man who was stabbed to death outside a supermarket had been looking into adopting after unsuccessful rounds of IVF.

Ian Kirwan's wife Lyndsey Blythe revealed the information in a statement read out to court,

A 15-year-old was detained for at least 14 years for his murder at an Asda in Redditch on 8 March.

Family friend Joe Fitzpatrick said he, "would have made a great father."