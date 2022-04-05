A teenage refugee from Ukraine has settled into life in the UK by joining a local basketball club.

Max, 16, moved to the West Midlands with his mother after fleeing Kyiv last year.

The basketball court where he used to play is now marked with bullet holes, but he is now thriving with the Worcester Wolves basketball club.

Max says he hopes to be reunited with his dad, who remains in the war-torn country.

"I'm not trying to think about [the situation]. I just play," he said.

"First of all I improve my language. Also I've got friends here, so everything here is helping me."