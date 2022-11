Angler Andy Hackett landed this huge goldfish while at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France.

The giant leather koi carp, known as carrot and weighing more than 30kg (67lbs), was introduced to the site 20 years ago, proving elusive since.

But Mr Hackett, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, got up close and personal with his scaly quarry after spending 25 minutes reeling it into his net before releasing it so other anglers would have a tale to tell.