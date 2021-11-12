The moment a baby giraffe is born has been caught on a safari park's CCTV.

Mum of new arrival Kris - Akacia, 11 - was returned to the giraffe house when she went into labour at West Midland Safari Park in Worcestershire.

All babies born at the venue in 2022 have names beginning with k, with Kris chosen in honour of the park’s managing director, Chris Kelly.

Following the birth on 25 October, Kris will this week be allowed outside in the giraffe yard and then slowly introduced to the rest of the herd, including dad Rufus, 11, and older sister, six-year-old Emali.