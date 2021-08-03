The actions of a son in helping save his father's life when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest have been praised by his mother.

Ninky Davies said she was "so proud" of son Ted after his father Russell collapsed on a roadside at his farm near Lingen, Herefordshire, earlier this year.

"To actually have to do CPR on your own dad, that is a massive thing to have to do," she said.

A passing Amazon driver fetched a defibrillator from a nearby village which successfully restarted Mr Davies's heart and he was flown by air ambulance to hospital.