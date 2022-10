A goat called Pablo stole the show at a cathedral's animal blessing service - and has now become an unlikely internet star.

A video of Pablo "singing" inside Worcester Cathedral has now been watched more than 1.6 million times on TikTok.

Pablo, from Attwell Farm Park, in Redditch, provided a vocal accompaniment to the cathedral organ before the service started.

The event was filmed by BBC Songs of Praise and will be broadcast next month.