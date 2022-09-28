When Alison Hammond and reporter got the giggles

Getting out the words is the first task in any interview, but it does not always go to plan.

It is a situation now known all too well to a newspaper reporter who fell into a fit of giggles with This Morning presenter Alison Hammond during a Facebook Live chat.

Shivani Chaudhari, from the Worcester News, was asking Hammond about her attendance at a care home event when laughter got the best of the pair.

The video was later shared on TikTok where it has received hundreds of thousands of views.