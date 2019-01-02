A sheep farmer is turning old nails and metal bars into tree sculptures on his farm in Herefordshire.

David Powell, who has farmed near Ross-on-Wye for more than 45 years, has always been a fan of bonsai trees.

And when he was given a large number of boxes of nails from a workshop after the death of a family member, he decided to try his hand at creating metal trees.

Now he's started to sell his creations online and at garden and horticultural shows.

A film by John Bray