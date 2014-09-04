Thousands of sunflowers have burst into bloom in a field as a farm looks to raise money for Ukraine.

The bright yellow flowers are the symbol of the war-ravaged country.

Becketts Farm at Wythall in north Worcestershire is encouraging visitors to enjoy the field and donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.

It is the third year that the sunflowers have been on display at Becketts Farm at Wythall in north Worcestershire.

Money raised in the previous two years was handed over to NHS charities.

A film by John Bray