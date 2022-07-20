The family of a woman murdered by her husband who concealed her remains in a septic tank say they will never be able to forgive him.

In 1982, Brenda Venables vanished from the home she shared with husband David, now 89, from Kempsey, Worcestershire, who has been jailed for life.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Her remains were found inside the tank on the couple's farm in 2019.

In a statement read by Det Con Claire Masters, from West Mercia Police, relatives said "many members of her family have died never knowing what happened to her".