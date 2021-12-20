A renowned sculptor who arrived as a refugee in England from Poland has said he is saddened to see the chaos of war engulfing Eastern Europe once again.

Walenty Pytel escaped from the Nazis with his mother and arrived in his new home of Leominster, in Herefordshire, where his love for art was born.

The artist, 82, works with steel and bronze and his most notable work, The Jubilee Fountain, marked the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977 and now sits outside the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Pytel's passion for art and beauty still rules his life and he says he will not stop sculpting anytime soon.